Post-split from Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian admitted that she regretted jumping into a relationship so quickly after her divorce. Perhaps that’s why she’s taken things slow with new boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. Following months of romance rumors, the reality TV star, 43, was finally photographed with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, 31, on February 10 in Las Vegas. The undercover lovers were seen walking through the Wynn hotel together after attending Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party. “Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive,” reveals an insider to Life & Style. “It’s serious.” The couple were first linked in July but kept their relationship under wraps because they’re both parents, the insider notes. The Skims mogul has four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West, while the NFL player and ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood are parents to a 2-year-old son named Zydn. “Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling,” the insider continues — and it isn’t. “Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time.”