At long last! Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with boyfriend Pete Davidson nearly five months after they started dating in October 2021.

“Whose car are we gonna take?!” the future Hulu star, 41, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Friday, March 11. The first shot only included Kim wearing her all-silver, fuzzy cover-up and silver knee-high boots. The second photo, however, revealed the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, lying across her on the floor while she seemingly puckered her lips toward him.

Kim also shared a black and white selfie with her man, where she was posing with a duck face behind him. The last photo in the carousel was a scene from the film The Town, when Jeremy Renner’s character asks Ben Affleck about stealing a car.

As Hollywood’s hottest “It” couple, fans of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were stoked to see an official declaration of their romance.

“She posted Pete, well, it’s official,” a fan wrote in the comments section. “Here for this love,” another chimed in. Even sister Khloé Kardashian showed her support for the pair, writing, “I love this.”

The duo first sparked dating rumors in late October 2021 after Kim made her SNL hosting debut on October 9. After a few date nights from the East Coast to the West Coast, In Touch confirmed the news shortly after, and then they went official with their romance weeks later when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, on November 17.

Though they spent the winter holidays apart, Kim and Pete started 2022 off the right way by jetting off to the Bahamas in early January, which the Skims founder documented through a slew of sexy bikini photos on her Instagram page. While countless social media users surmised that Pete had taken some of the seaside shots of his girlfriend, neither he nor Kim publicly addressed whether he played the role of her unofficial photographer.

For his part, Pete publicly confirmed that he was dating Kim on February 5 during an appearance at New York University of Rochester’s Winterfest, noting they were “very happy” together. Not only that, but he also called her his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with Kay Adams, host of PEOPLE (The TV Show!), two days later.

Although their relationship blossomed, they had to deal with Kim’s now-ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s public tirade against Pete. On January 14, Ye, 44, dropped his single “Eazy,” which included a threatening lyric to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” And by early February, the “Stronger” rapper also started calling the funny man “Skete,” seemingly to insult him.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on February 7.

Despite how the reality star “doesn’t trust easily,” the source noted that “Pete has proven himself” and that he “cares for her.” The Suicide Squad actor had even “been there for her in person to hold her and he picks up her late-night phone calls.” the insider added.

“Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word,” the source said. “Kim’s in good hands.”

And now that Kim was declared legally single by a judge on March 2, as Life & Style confirmed, and dropped the “West” from her name on social media, it seems that nothing will stand in her and Pete’s way of enjoying their time together.