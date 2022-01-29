Instagram boyfriend? Some fans think Kim Kardashian is only “using” her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, to snap bikini photos of her.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, January 28, to share a set of sexy photos of her lounging in the sun wearing a pink bikini and fans shared their theories about who snapped the pictures in the comments.

“Pete ain’t hitting, he’s just taking photos,” one person commented. “Haha, she’s using him for a photographer,” another added. “Pete driving her around and taking photos,” a third Instagram user claimed, whereas a separate one even referred to Pete, 28, as “Kim’s chauffeur.”

The couple have been spending some quality time since the start of 2022. After jetting off to the Bahamas together in early January, Kim, 41, posted several pictures of herself lounging on a beach, wearing different swimsuits during their romantic getaway. Many fans pointed out that Pete likely snapped the hot photos of his girlfriend, especially when some noticed a shadow in the foreground of one shot, which was posted on January 17. Others also took a separate Instagram caption as a shout-out to her beau when she used the blue “P” emoji to spell out “Beach Party,” on January 19.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

However, these weren’t the only instances when fans credited the King of Staten Island actor as the Skims founder’s photographer — the first time was in November 2021.

At the time, Kim uploaded a steamy picture of herself wearing a black bandeau bikini, standing in a hot tub. Fans immediately took to the comments section under her post, which she captioned “My happy place,” claiming the comedian took the photo.

Despite all of the unofficial photo credits Pete has received, neither he nor Kim has addressed the online discussion. They’ve made it a point to keep their romance as low-key as possible, as they tend to avoid publicly commenting about one other.

Hollywood’s “It” couple sparked relationship rumors in October 2021 following Kim’s SNL hosting debut, eight months after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West. Following a slew of date nights from the East coast to the West coast, Kim and Pete made their first Instagram appearance together on rapper Flavor Flav’s account, which was shared the same day the duo seemingly went public with their romance when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

And while the reality star and the funny man spent the 2021 holidays apart, they’ve been making up for the lost time by going on sweet dates together, following their January tropical getaway.



“She’s never dated anyone like him before,” an insider told In Touch on January 5. “[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all.”

However, it seems the KKW Beauty founder is happy with the spontaneous relationship, as the source then added, “Kim is really enjoying Pete’s company.”