Get it, babe! Kim Kardashian struggled to walk upstairs wearing a dazzling red, skin-tight maxi skirt at Milan Fashion Week, and her stylist, Chris Appleton, caught the moment on video.

“Round two,” the SKKN founder, 42, was heard saying in the clip that Chris, 39, shared via his Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 25, which fan account @kardashiansocial reshared. The moment captured Kim walking carefully up each step in a pair of black high heels. The slit at the back of the skirt only gave slight leeway to climb.

As Kim made her way up the staircase, her stylist was heard saying, “Come on, girl. You got this,” while the Kardashians star laughed as she got to the top of the stairs intact.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh as they took to the comments section of the Instagram fan account’s repost of Chris’ video.

“Beauty is pain,” one person wrote with a crying laughing emoji. “No matter what anyone has to say, this is a skillset,” another chimed in, while a separate commenter added, “I love how Kim doesn’t take herself too seriously and can laugh at herself.”

For her fashionable outing in Italy, Kim wore a sparkling red Dolce & Gabbana two-piece ensemble, letting her dark brown hair cascade down naturally. She paired the outfit with two cross necklaces. Later that day, the Hulu personality changed into two different looks: a leather buckled crop jacket with a matching miniskirt and knee-high heels and a gold snakeskin strapless dress with a coordinating choker.

That day, she also told Vogue in an interview that she’d love to pass down the outfit to her daughters, North and Chicago West, to “wear to the prom” when they’re older.

This certainly wasn’t the first time a Kardashian-Jenner family member has had a hilarious run-in with staircases and difficult outfits. Last year, Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner had a similar experience while walking up a flight of brick stairs at Kourtney Kardashian’s Portofino, Italy, wedding in May 2022.

Youngest sibling Kylie Jenner captured the moment of her sister’s awkward hike up the stairs, sharing a video via her Instagram Stories at the time. The 818 Tequila founder, 27, turned her knees inward in order to make her way onward and upward, as her dress was a tight fit around her knees. Like Kim, Kendall also wore a Dolce & Gabbana outfit, which was a stunning tan floral and butterfly-print gown.

“These stairs are crazy!” Kylie, 25, said as she filmed Kendall.

The famous sisters are known for having the occasional laugh-out-loud moment. Just one day before Kim’s Italy staircase struggle, the Skims founder shared a sultry bikini snap via Instagram on Friday, February 24, in which she jokingly poked fun at Kendall for what fans previously alleged was a Photoshop fail with the caption, “Long handed @kendalljenner on the lens.”