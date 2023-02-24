Sisterly ribbing. Kim Kardashian poked fun at sister Kendall Jenner‘s recent Photoshop fail where she posed in a sexy bikini with hands that appeared extra-long and flat. The model played photographer for the SKIMS founder’s new set of photos wearing a tiny white bikini, which she posted to Instagram on Friday, February 24. In the caption, Kim mockingly wrote, “Long handed @kendalljenner on the lens.”

The 818 Tequila founder, 27, got caught using photo editing in a photo posted on February 11, where Kendall bent down at the knees and touched the ground with her right hand as she showed off her thong bikini-clad backside. From her wrist down, Kendall’s hand appeared to be about a foot long, with narrow fingers that seemed to blend into one appendage.

“What up with that hand tho?” one fan asked in the comments, which received more than 9,300 likes from fellow followers. “Who’s here for the hand?” another user wrote with a laughing emoji. “Breaking: Kendall has been cast as the new Freddy in the reboot of Nightmare on Elm Street,” one person joked about her extra-long fingers. “I hope you are okay. Did someone slam the door and was your hand between it?” another fan asked about how flat it looked.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Photoshop fail distracted Kendall’s followers from the rest of the incredible images in the carousel. She shared a photo in a neon green bikini, and a picture and video dancing on the beach in a skin-tight orange dress.

Fans have become adept at picking up on photo editing errors thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner’s hands. Khloé Kardashian has been busted on several occasions looking stunning in social media pictures but having extra-elongated hands that are a giveaway the snapshot was altered.

Khloé’s most recent incident came in a since-deleted January 13, 2023, photo showing the Good American founder, 38, wearing a white minidress and leaning against a wooden fence. Her hands and manicured fingers were far too long compared to the rest of her body, and followers immediately took notice. One fan commented, “OMG, [they’re] actually terrifyingly long, hahaha,” while several others left the hashtag “photoshop fail.”

Due to the number of times she’s been called out for editing social media photos, Khloé received praise when she posted a series of bikini photos on February 14, which seemed to not be retouched. Like Kim’s new pictures, Kendall was also the photographer behind the set of sexy snapshots. Koko allowed some cellulite on her backside to show, and followers praised the reality star for allowing her “natural” figure to shine.