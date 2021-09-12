Walk, walk, fashion, baby! Kim Kardashian was spotted in a head-to-toe leather look complete with a full-face mask after arriving in New York City on Saturday, September 11.

In photos obtained Life & Style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, could be seen rocking black leather pants and boots with a long black coat and gloves on top. Additionally, the reality star wore a black leather mask with zip accoutrements that covered her entire head.

It appears the mother of four — she shares daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West — has had a busy past few weeks. It’s clear she has been prepping for the Met Gala, which will be held on Monday, September 13, but amid the planning, her oldest son, Saint, suffered an injury.

“Who do you think cried more today?” Kim wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of the 5-year-old sitting in a hospital wheelchair on Friday, September 10. “My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not OK.” However, it appears the child got the help he needed, as the Skims founder later shared a photo of her son’s arm in a cast.

In February, Life & Style confirmed that the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. “They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” an insider told In Touch the month prior.

“Kim is focusing on expanding her brands, like SKIMS and KKW, her legal career, and raising the children,” the source explained to the outlet about the split. “Kanye prefers being in Wyoming. He’s been busy turning the ranch into a huge compound with the latest technology. It doesn’t really interest Kim. L.A. is home to her.”

Things have been amicable between the former flames amid the split — and Kim “doesn’t want any drama” with her ex. “Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye,” a second insider revealed to In Touch following the breakup. “That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him. She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”

