Finally! Kim Kardashian spilled all the tea on the intimate parts of her relationship with Pete Davidson during the Thursday, June 2, episode of The Kardashians.

In her confessional during the episode titled “Never Go Against the Family,” the Skims founder, 41, told producers that they “stalked” her “long enough,” so it was time for her share “how it went down with Pete.”

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,'” Kim added. “I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim chatted with sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian to give more insight into her romance, saying that it’s not a “hysterical comedy show at all times” like people think. “No, it’s normal,” she explained. Kim also told her sisters about one night where Pete, 28, put “pimple medicine” on her nose after she fell asleep. She noted that the “one thing we seriously have in common” is their love for skincare.

“I’m not chasing anything, and that is the best feeling,” Kim shared. “When I turned 40, everyone told me it was the ‘best sex of your life.’ … And, so far [wink].”

During her confessionals, Kim also took a walk down memory lane and recalled there being “a vibe” when kissing Pete during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021. “Maybe I just need to try something different,” Kim told viewers, saying that the King of Staten Island star didn’t go to her afterparty. Then, she took matters into her own hands and got his number from the producers at SNL.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also referred to Pete as “the best human being I have ever met.”

When revealing why she likes him, Kim said being funny was “fourth” on her list. “Always wants the best for people. Can handle anything. Always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine,” the reality star shared, noting that “genuine” would be the “perfect word” to describe him.

Following her SNL hosting gig, Kim and Pete made headlines after they were spotted on multiple dates. Months later, they went Instagram official in March 2022. The couple took things to the next level in April of that same year when making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and it’s been nothing but pure bliss ever since.