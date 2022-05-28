Twinning! Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were seen with matching bleach blonde hair styles on a rare outing together following his Saturday Night Live exit.

The Kardashians star, 41, and the comedian, 28, were spotted together outside of her office in Los Angeles on Friday, May 27, with Kim sporting a sexy Skims two-piece outfit while holding a Diet Coke. Pete, for his part, was photographed getting into a black car donning a clear shower cap, which revealed a similar blonde hair color to his girlfriend’s.

The couple’s public appearance comes just one week after the Staten Island native’s SNL departure. Pete penned a heartfelt note about his exit at the time, which friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus shared via his Instagram on Saturday, May 21.

“When I got the show, I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing,” the Good Mourning star wrote. “I still don’t, but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer. I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe-to-toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon, so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured, since I’m a stand-up, I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on ‘Weekend Update’ as myself, and I’m so glad I did.”

Pete then pointed out that he “got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes” and added “SNL is [his] home.”

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life,” he continued. “I’m so grateful, and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical … I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show.”

Since the Suicide Squad actor was busy filming the season 47 finale on May 21, he did not attend Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Portofino, Italy, wedding to husband Travis Barker. However, the Skims founder honored his final appearance on the hit NBC series on Sunday, May 22, posting a collage of pictures of the comic performing in several sketches over the years to her Instagram Stories.

Kim isn’t a stranger when it comes to SNL. He and Pete first sparked romance rumors only weeks after she made her hosting debut in October 2021. Later that month, the pair were spotted on multiple bi-coastal date nights. In Touch confirmed the pair were officially dating in November of that year, but it wasn’t until March 11 that Kim made their love Instagram official. Afterward, they attended several events, making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April and also making an appearance at the Met Gala on May 2.

It seems that the duo’s relationship has grown stronger in recent months. An insider exclusively told Life & Style on May 18. Pete “can see a future with Kim.”

“He loves that she’s not just another pretty face,” the source added. “Kim is intelligent and juggles so much.”

For the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s part, the insider revealed that she has “fallen for his chilled-nature, kindness and charm.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kim and Pete’s recent outing!