Momager approved! Kris Jenner treats daughter Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, “like he’s part of the family already,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The mother of six, 66, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, “get along so well,” says the insider. “She loves how happy Pete makes her daughter and how supportive he’s been of Kim throughout their relationship.”

Pete has not appeared on the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, yet. However, he has supported his girlfriend on multiple occasions, even attending the show’s April 7 red carpet premiere with Kim, 41.

“Pete can see a future with Kim,” the source continues. “He loves that she’s not just another pretty face. Kim is intelligent and juggles so much.”

For the KKW Beauty founder’s part, she’s “fallen for his chilled-nature, kindness and charm,” the insider continues, noting Kim “finds it attractive that Pete doesn’t take himself too seriously and keeps her grounded.”

Although the King of Staten Island actor is the funnyman, the Skims mogul “is always making him laugh,” assures the source. “They’re a match made in heaven.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in late October 2021, just three weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut on October 9. By November of that year, In Touch confirmed that the two were officially dating. Toward the end of 2021, the lovebirds maintained a pretty low-key romance until early 2022, as they were spotted arriving and returning from a Bahamas getaway in January. On March 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum finally made their love Instagram official and the Staten Island native even got several tattoos and a branding in her honor.

The only major hiccup the pair faced was when Kim’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West made multiple public disses against Kim and Pete in his “Eazy” single and its music video in addition to several since-deleted Instagram posts. However, Pete remained by Kim’s side throughout the ordeal, as a source previously told Life & Style on February 7 that she was “leaning on” him “for support.”

Though Pete stayed silent about Ye’s attacks for a while, he seemingly had enough of the tirade on March 13 when the Grammy Award winner, 44, claimed that the comedian texted him while Pete was “in bed with [his] wife.” Shortly afterward, Pete’s friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus posted — then deleted — several screenshots of an alleged text exchange between the “Stronger” rapper and the Suicide Squad star, with Pete allegedly writing “grow the f—k up” to Ye.

Since then, the drama with the “Jesus Walks” artist has fizzled out. But Pete took it upon himself to mention it during his April 28 standup return during his set of Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I’ve had a really weird year,” he said to a laughing audience. “I had an AIDS scare this year … Kanye told me I have AIDS. And he’s a genius, so I was like, ‘Oh, f—k.’ I was like, ‘I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.’”

After that, Pete and Kim have made several public appearances together, including at the May 2 Met Gala in New York City. Not only that, but the reality TV star has also given insight into her perspective on love throughout her current series. In an episode that started streaming on May 5, Kim confirmed she foresaw one more wedding for herself in the future.

“I believe in love,” she noted in one scene. “That’s why, hopefully, there will be only one more wedding for me. Fourth times the charm.”