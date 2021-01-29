Of course, there’s no denying Kim Kardashian is one of the most beautiful women in the world! However, over the years, fans have noticed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has, er, an interesting crying face. During the new season 20 promo for KUWTK, which dropped on Thursday, January 28, Kim is shown getting really emotional — and thus, her crying face makes an appearance.

Naturally, audiences couldn’t help but lovingly poke fun at the KKW Beauty founder, 40. Thankfully, Kim totally played along! “We got the trailer for the final season of KUWTK and we also got a new Kim crying meme,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Already!!!!!” the mother of four, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with husband Kanye West, replied on her own Instagram Story, along with a laughing emoji. “Kim’s ugly crying face is iconic, y’all. I’m so glad that she makes fun of herself for it,” another fan wrote on Instagram and Kim shared it. “She’s cool. I’m seriously excited for the 20th season.”

Some people got creative and created memes from scratch! “How it started vs. how it’s going,” one person captioned side-by-side photos of Kim crying in 2009 and today.

In September 2020, the Skims mogul and the rest of her famous family shocked KUWTK viewers everywhere by announcing the end of the beloved series. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the statement began.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children,” the message continued. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Later, in December 2020, it was revealed the Kardashian-Jenners signed a major, multi-year deal with Disney to create “new global content” exclusively for Hulu.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! on Thursday, March 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.