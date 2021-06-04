Going through it. Kim Kardashian broke down about the type of woman estranged husband Kanye West “deserves” on the Thursday, June 3, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” the 40-year-old told younger sister Khloé Kardashian during the scene. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f—king failure. It’s my third f—king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f—king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

In a confessional, the Good American founder, 36, defended her sibling. “She tries to protect their union at all costs but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders,” she explained. “And I just want her to take care of herself too.”

“You can always talk to me about whatever,” the Revenge Body host told Kim in the scene, who then responded, “There’s like honestly nothing to talk about. I mean, I won’t live with the fighting and stuff like if it was constant.”

In January, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that the Skims founder wanted “to move forward” with a divorce from the rapper, 43. The former flames, who got married in May 2014, share four children: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider told In Touch the same month. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The source noted at the time that the news of her plans to file didn’t “come as a shock” because “neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.” A month later, Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February. She requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids at the time, while the Yeezy founder requested the same arrangement in April.