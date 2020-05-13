Sleeping in style. Kourtney Kardashian’s bedroom features automatic blackout curtains designed to keep out the sunlight while you’re snoozing. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, showed off her enviable amenity, as well as her cozy bed in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 12.

Kourtney filmed the shades opening while appropriately playing Jimmy Cliff’s “I Can See Clearly Now” in the background. The Poosh.com founder’s bedroom overlooks her sprawling California backyard. This is hardly the first time Kourtney has shown off her home on social media. She and the rest of her famous family take interior design very seriously.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source exclusively told Life & Style of the reality TV bunch. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Although Kourtney “has a very close relationship” with English designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the insider said she’s “toyed with working as a designer herself” over the years. “She is so passionate about it. She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

During a July 2019 interview with Jenni Kayne, Kourtney explained her affinity for interior design began later on in her life. “Probably when I had Penelope, I became, like, obsessed. I would sit at night after the kids went to bed, and I would just look at everything and order,” she told the Rip & Tan founder, referring to her now-10-year-old son, Mason Disick, and 7-year-old daughter.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, ‘Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors. It’s not that it’s super expensive,” Kourtney added.

Those automatic curtains definitely fit the bill!

