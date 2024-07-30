The kids of Kardashian sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are saying the reality TV clan lacks a mommy gene, and sources exclusively tell Life & Style they’ve had it with the over-the-top lifestyle and casual parenting.

Most recently, Kourtney’s 14-year-old son with Scott Disick, Mason, brazenly refused to travel to Australia with his mom, sister Penelope, 11, and brother Reign, 9 — along with 6-month-old baby Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

“Mason would rather hide out at his father’s place in L.A. than be in the traveling road show his life has become on The Kardashians,” says a source close to the family.

Kourtney, 45, says Mason’s shocking refusal to join her on the televised trip “made her sad” — but she had trouble connecting with her other kids Down Under as well.

When she asked Reign to name his favorite part of the juicy junket, he sarcastically replied, “the ice cream.” And when Penelope said her least favorite part was a harrowing shark attack on another swimmer, a seemingly unfazed Reign remarked, “Eh, who cares, one person was gonna get bit, I’ll take the risk!”

As previously reported, the sisters have often been accused of acting like parents only for the cameras — and Kim, 43, even complained recently her birthday was “ruined” by having to babysit her kids.

Gotham/GC Images

And her daughter North has publicly defied her mom on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, youngest sister Kylie, 27, has been blasted for dragging her two kids to clubs at all hours of the night, and Khloé, 40, was criticized for complaining of exhaustion because she lacks a “live-in nanny.”

“The kids are starting to realize there are times they are nothing more than props and their dads are only part-time players in their lives,” dishes a source. “It’s no wonder the older ones are starting to revolt!”