Kris Jenner Feeds Kylie Tacos in Bed While She Recovers From Eye Surgery: ‘This Is So Weird’

Another day, another reason to love Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During a sneak peek of the upcoming episode on Thursday, April 16, Kris Jenner takes care of her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, after she undergoes Lasik eye surgery.

Considering the makeup mogul, 22, owns a giant California mansion, Kris, 64, thought it would be a good idea to give Kylie a bell so she doesn’t have to get out of bed.

“I brought you this little bell and if you just go [rings bell] I’m going to come,” the famous momager assured. First, Kylie requested some water with no ice and lemon. OK, no biggie! Her second request, however, was a bit more involved.

“I want some tacos,” Kylie said in her sweetest tone. Naturally, Kris was happy to oblige. The Kar-Jenner matriarch went downstairs and cooked up some chicken and cheese tacos with all of the fixings.

All the while, Kylie continued to ring the bell and yell “mommy!” at the top of her lungs. Turns out, even parents still need their parents. Finally, when Kris was done making the meal, she brought the food upstairs and hand-fed the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Of course, because Kris is a jokester, she played a game of cat and mouse with Kylie and the tacos. “Mom, this is so weird!” the billionaire exclaimed. Eventually, Kris let her have a “big” bite. “Good?” the mother of six asked. Kylie responded by dancing and waving her (perfectly manicured) hands in the air.

Unsurprisingly, viewers flocked to the preview to gush over the funny exchange. “Kylie is so cute to her mommy! She’s the only one who treats Kris Jenner like a mom,” one person wrote.“Kris is so caring! She loves all her children very much,” added another.

In conclusion: Kris Jenner is such a good mom … and we’re in the mood for tacos.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

