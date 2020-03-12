While Kris Jenner may be known as an amazing businesswoman, what she really cares is about making a difference in her kids’ and grandchildren’s lives.

When Diane von Furstenberg asked the 64-year-old what she hopes to be remembered as during the March 12 episode of the “InCharge With DVF” podcast, she responded, “A great mom and a great grandmother and just being a good person and being out there trying to do good things for the world.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has six children and 10 grandkids, and she has a pretty tight bond with each of them, so she seems to be doing something right. When it comes to her grandchildren, Kris has already left her mark on them. Despite their different interests and age gap — Mason Disick being the oldest at 10 years old and Psalm West being the youngest at 10 months old, the momager is keen on making sure they always have fun with her.

The Ellen Show

In addition, the brunette beauty is all about buying them gifts. “Kris spoils the grandkids so much,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2019. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend. Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream [Kardashian], she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids. Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

There’s no doubt she loves each grandchild and for different reasons. For instance, “she has such a soft spot for Mason, who made her a grandma,” another source exclusively told Life & Style. “There will always be a special bond with him — the first! He’s her ‘little prince,’ she calls him. Actually, he reminds her sometimes of Robert [Kardashian] Sr., which is actually really nice.”

So which of the Kar-Jenner kids does Kris see the most? Well, these days it seems to be Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster. “Kris and Stormi spend the most time together because Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi,” a third insider shared with Life & Style. “Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps. She’s definitely spending more time with her now than any of the other grandchildren.” She’s a ~cool~ grandma!