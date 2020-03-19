Already starting drama? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards clapped back at a troll who asked if she had ~intentionally~ cut costar Denise Richards‘ face out of a group photo from the cast’s trip to Italy, which will air during season 10. It all started when the 51-year-old shared a heartfelt post about the getaway on Instagram.

“This season on #RHOBH, we spent time in one of my favorite places in the world … Italy,” Kyle captioned the set of ten cute photos and video clips of the ladies from their excursion, adding an Italian flag emoji. “I love the people, the culture, the food, their zest for life, their kind and inviting spirit. My heart goes out to all of the people of Italy and the rest of the world during this difficult time. I know that we will all get through this and end up stronger and more unified because of it.”

MEGA

Naturally, one social media user had to pipe up with a snarky comment. “Was it intentional that @deniserichards’ face is cut off in the big group photo?” they wrote about one pic of the ladies. “Asking for a friend.”

Kyle was quick to clap back at the troll’s inquiry, though. “Seriously?” she shot back in her reply. “I don’t have time for that petty s—t right now.” It’s true that the 49-year-old’s face is slightly cut off in the group picture … but it could just be the dimensions on photo, you know?

Instagram

That being said, several friends and followers flocked to the comments section to share kind thoughts about the undoubtedly beautiful vacay. “Gorgeous group of ladies,” Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton commented on the post, adding several sparkling heart emojis. “My favorite place too, Kyle!” one follower gushed. “Thanks for your positive words of encouragement! We all need to hear it!” Another user raved, “Yessssss!!! The only content we NEED right now.”

Clearly, it remains to be seen if Kyle and Denise will have it out with one another during season 10 of the hit Bravo TV reality series — but we cannot wait to find out!