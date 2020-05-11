The cutest duo around. Kylie Jenner snuggled up with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and posted the precious moment to her Instagram Story. “I love you, baby goose,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, told her 2-year-old. “I love you, mommy goose!” Stormi replied.

Since quarantine measures amid the coronavirus pandemic began, Kylie and her toddler have been hunkering down in California and spending lots of quality time together. Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, also stops by to check in on his family.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book. He’ll flip through the pages of one of her favorites, like Mary Had A Little Glam, and get lost for hours with her,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

“He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written and he’s also quick to fall asleep right there on the floor while Stormi keeps busy in her playhouse,” the insider continued. “Napping together is another thing they like doing, Travis is the king of naps, which Kylie loves.”

Kylie and Travis, 28, ended their romantic relationship in October 2019. However, a separate source explained to Life & Style the pair is “in the process” of reconciling. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” the insider said. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

In celebration of Travis’ birthday on April 30, Kylie took to social media to give the “Goosebumps” rapper a sincere shout-out. The makeup mogul even admitted Stormi is a “daddy’s girl.”

“DADA. Happy birthday to daddy of the year,” Kylie began. “We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK. I’m crying. Love you forever!”

Even if the former flames aren’t officially back together, it’s clear Travis, Kylie and Stormi are a happy, loving family.

