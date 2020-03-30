Great minds think alike! On Sunday, March 29, Kylie Jenner and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou revealed what they’re craving most while quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I want In-N-Out,” Stassie, 22, captioned two sultry photos of herself in bed, along with two fitting emojis (french fries and a burger, of course). “Me too,” Kylie, also 22, commented. Currently, In-N-Out locations have transitioned to drive-through only. So, technically speaking, the longtime besties could go snag themselves some double-doubles animal-style.

However, it’s clear that Kylie is committed to staying indoors for the safety of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Thankfully, the makeup mogul and her precious 2-year-old have no problem keeping themselves busy. In fact, Kylie learned a thing or two about social distancing while she was pregnant with Stormi in 2017.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

“When I was pregnant, by the way,” Kylie began in an Instagram Story preaching the importance of self-isolation. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house.”

How did she entertain herself, you ask? “Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored,” Kylie continued. “I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Clearly, this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. Perhaps her older sister Kim Kardashian should reach out to her for some advice! After all, the SKIMS founder, 39, took to social media to crowdsource for “some fun ideas” to keep her darling brood — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months — entertained.

Puzzles, Kim, it’s all about the puzzles!

