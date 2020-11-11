The family that learns together, stays together! Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoying school with her cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian.

“Happy Birthday, Dream!!! The best cousin to Stormi. We love you,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, captioned her first Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 10. In the clip, 2-year-old Stormi and 4-year-old Dream, who belongs to dad Rob Kardashian and mom Blac Chyna, are singing and playing with colorful scarves.

In the second video, 2-year-old True joins in while the adorable trio watches their teacher make a volcano out of a pumpkin. Educational and festive? We love to see it! Unfortunately, the Kar-Jenner women, including True’s mom, Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kim Kardashian, whose youngest daughter, Chicago, is also a toddler, faced some backlash for sending their girls to school so young.

“I know the kids are young,” the Good American founder, 36, acknowledged in an Instagram Story on October 1. “They were so used to their group classes that they were taking before [the coronavirus pandemic] hit. So we wanted to give the girls a pre-preschool class. Bring a little normal back.”

Ultimately, the famous moms just want their daughters to have fun and learn a little something — at their own pace, of course. “True has two cousins that are … all three months apart,” Khloé explained during a July episode of “The Travis Stork Show” podcast. “Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. [They’re] all different kids and different ages and just learn differently.”



The Revenge Body host added that she has to “remind” herself of that sentiment often. “You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids,” Khloé mused. “Everyone does things in their own way.”

From the looks of it, Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True are all baby geniuses! We can’t wait to see more homeschooling moments in the future.

