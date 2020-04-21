While Stormi Webster may only be 2 years old, she’s already a pro swimmer. Her mom, Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram Story to show off her daughter’s skills in the pool, and we’re beyond impressed.

Kylie and Travis Scott‘s bundle of joy swam across the pool all by herself as her mom cheered her on, and we can’t believe how talented she already is. We’re here for it!

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It’s evident Kylie is making the best of her time quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to swimming and soaking up the sun, the 22-year-old has a list of activities she’s been up to since she began social distancing. It helps that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is used to staying at home since that’s all she did throughout her pregnancy with Stormi.

“When I was pregnant, by the way, the reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house,” Kylie revealed during an Instagram Story video in March. “I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

Now, she’s doing all that but with her mini-me. “[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” she divulged at the time. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”

Obviously, Kylie and Stormi are super close, but the little one also shares a special bond with her dad.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” a source exclusively told Life & Style, adding that the rapper can “get lost for hours” playing with his daughter.

What a great fam!