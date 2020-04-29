Kylie Jenner Draws Herself a Bath While Giving Fans a Peek at Her Modern (And Gigantic!) Tub

Oh, how the other half lives. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 28, to give fans a peek at her modern, gigantic bathtub. Seriously, it looks like the pool Titanic was filmed in. The design features several jets, a headrest and remote control activated features.

Clearly, the makeup mogul, 22, knows how to relax in style … but of course, her taste isn’t cheap. In fact, when it comes to Kylie and the rest of her famous family, they “spare no expense” on interior design, a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider continued.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie has been known to work with designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, whose services cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” the source added, noting that Kylie’s style “has a bit more edge,” than her sisters.

Take Khloé Kardashian, for example. Her home is “very girl with modern touches” the insider explained. Out of the entire Kar-Jenner bunch, however, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are the most particular about their living spaces.

“Kim and Kanye, of course, have their own very specific look for their homes, with Kanye taking the lead on designs,” the source said. “Their entire home is meant to look like it was carved out of the earth, with no distractions to the eye. Everything is of the same color and materials look extremely natural. Kanye feels that is the best way to live.”

Kylie’s house definitely contrasts Kim and Kanye’s style. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is constantly giving mini-tours of her California home that features lots of vibrant paintings and sculptures.

Even so, whether it’s modern, girl, edgy or all of the above, Kylie and the rest of her family have immaculate taste.

