Another day, another reason to envy Kylie Jenner. On Thursday, April 9, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, took to her Instagram Story to show off her impressive collection of baking decorations.

Kylie’s stash is so varied, in fact, that the makeup mogul has an entire — yes, entire — cabinet dedicated to sprinkles, sanding sugar, chocolate chips, nonpareils and more! “About that time again,” the California native captioned the sweet snapshot, along with a chef emoji.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Clearly, Kylie is making the most of her at-home time amid the coronavirus quarantine. Hours after flaunting her goodies, the reality TV babe posted a photo of freshly baked funfetti cupcakes. Unfortunately, the Kylie Skin founder didn’t show fans her decorating skills. However, given Kylie’s arsenal of supplies, we have no doubt the final result was worthy of Cupcake Wars.

Question is, who the heck is Ky sharing all of those treats with? Well, a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that her ex Travis Scott is routinely “popping by” to play with their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney Princess dolls down or read her a book. He’ll flip through the pages of one of her favorites, like Mary Had A Little Glam, and get lost for hours with her,” the insider explained. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written and he’s also quick to fall asleep right there on the floor while Stormi keeps busy in her playhouse. Napping together is another thing they like doing, Travis is the king of naps, which Kylie loves.”

With the “Goosebumps” rapper, 27, consistently in the family fold, he and Kylie have managed to find a successful routine. “During this downtime, Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” the source said. “They have their separate lives, but the quarantine, even though they’re not together 24/7, has definitely brought them closer together.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!