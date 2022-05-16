No one takes a good photo at the DMV when it comes to their driver’s license … except Kylie Jenner! She shared her new California license with fans via Instagram on Sunday, May 15, and her photo looked impossibly gorgeous.

Kylie, 24, only showed the left side of the document that included her snapshot as to not give away her address and personal information. She looked so stunning with her perfect makeup job that included a rosy lip. Her long brunette locks cascaded over her right shoulder while she wore a simple light gray crew-neck shirt for the photo.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s photo appeared as if she could have been posting for a professional portrait, as even her lighting was total perfection to show off her beautiful facial features. But she proved once again the power of a great makeup job can elevate something as ordinary as a driver’s license photo.

Fans were highly impressed. “Why can’t all my ID photos look like this lol?” one fan commented, while another told Kylie she “Looked like an angel.” A follower noted, “I wish my ID’s have pictures so perfect like this,” while another took the photo post as a cute humble brag, writing, “We get it Kylie. You’re pretty,” along with several hysterically laughing emoji.

A few hours later, Kylie was showing off her gorgeous face as she headed to Las Vegas to attend the Billboard Music Awards with boyfriend Travis Scott. She and their daughter, Stormi Webster, joined him on the red carpet for the event, where Travis performed live in public for the first time since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021 that left 10 people dead.

Kylie shared several photos of herself seated inside her pink plane, cozying up in her seat in a gray Alexander Wang sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Stormi, 4, wore a black T-shirt dress as she cuddled up next to her mom.

The two completely transformed a few hours later as they hit the red carpet with Travis. Kylie wore a blue and silver body-con gown by Balmain that showed off her incredible post-baby body snapback since giving birth to the couple’s son on February 2. Stormi donned a white one-sleeved dress as the trio made their first red carpet appearance since an event in New York in June 2021. What a beautiful family!