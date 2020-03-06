Courtesy of Lady Gaga Instagram

Too cute! Lady Gaga gave a glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend, Michael Polansky, on Thursday, March 5, and they look absolutely adorable together. The singer was first spotted with her new love interest on New Year’s, and they went Instagram official one month later in February 2020.

“I’ve got a STUPID love,” the 33-year-old captioned a gorgeous selfie on social media with her handsome beau. Gaga can be seen with thick black eyeliner, pink hair and a strapless white top while Michael looked dapper in a grey shirt.

Of course, the caption is an ode to her newest song, which was released on February 28. The track details a romance that feels addicting. “Baby, I ain’t got the power to fight this stupid love/Just when I thought that I kicked that habit,” the lyrics read. “You work a little midnight magic/And there I go again/Falling back in that stupid love, pulling me in like a boomerang/It’s always the same damn thing/Can’t get enough.”

Courtesy of Lady Gaga Instagram

Fans love seeing Mother Monster so happy. “As you deserve … and that eyeliner is a love story itself,” one comment read with a slew of pink heart emojis. “Love you two so much, you are gorgeous,” someone else gushed. “Get married already,” another user echoed.

After two broken engagements with Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino, the “Poker Face” singer doesn’t seem to be rushing down the aisle. However, she is absolutely smitten with beau, Life & Style learned exclusively.

“Gaga is telling everyone that he’s a keeper,” an insider dished. “She doesn’t want to jinx anything, but she thinks she’s found her Mr. Right.”

Michael sounds like he’s a great fit for the Grammy winner — and the total package. “Gaga likes that he makes her feel sexy, but, also safe and secure, like he’ll protect her from anything,” the insider added. “That’s new. He adores Gaga and keeps her balanced.”

The starlet needs someone to stand by her side through thick and thin, and it sounds like Michael may be her guy. “Relationships can have an effect on her mood, like they do with most people,” the insider explained. “Fortunately, unlike when she was young, she now has the tools to work through it.”

Keep being the cutest!