Lady Gaga Looks Unrecognizable to Fans in New Video: See Before, After Weight Loss Photos

Millennials and Gen Zers have watched Lady Gaga flourish in her music and acting career since the early 2000s. From her “Just Dance” days to winning an Academy Award for Best Song in 2019, the New York City native has truly transformed both professionally and physically, as fans know she is fearless to experiment with style. But many have also pointed out that her physicality has changed too, with some pointing out her apparent weight loss.

In May 2023, countless TikTok users commented on a video the “Born This Way” artist posted, claiming that she used the weight loss drug Ozempic.

“OZEMPIC QUEEN!!!!” one person alleged. “The Ozempic, I’ve had enough,” another chimed in. “What in the Ozempic?” a third added.

Many loyal fans, however, defended Gaga by mentioning that she has always had a thin frame.

“Gaga has always been tiny idk why y’all think she took Ozempic [sic],” one social media user commented, adding, “She could just be eating right LMAO.”

Another fan pointed out that she had been filming Joker: Folie à Deux at the time and likely lost weight for her role as Harley Quinn.

“She lost weight for her role in Joker 2, and the video is mirrored, y’all are so quick to judge,” the follower commented.

Gaga has not publicly responded to the accusations. However, she previously revealed that her weight has fluctuated over the years, specifically when she gained a few more pounds to portray her character Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

According to her November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy Award winner noted that she ate more carbs, including pasta and bread, for her portrayal.

Nearly 10 years prior, Gaga claimed she gained more than 20 pounds after eating at her father’s Italian restaurant during a radio interview.

“It’s so freaking delicious, but I’m telling you, I gain five pounds every time I go in,” she joked at the time, according to The Huffington Post.

Aside from her physical appearance, the Star Is Born actress continues to up the ante when it comes to the music and movie business as she climbs to new heights in her career.

