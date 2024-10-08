They sure did! Lana Del Rey has married gator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, just a month after debuting the unlikely romance.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer, who’s dated a string of men in the entertainment industry, including Salem frontman Jack Donoghue and rapper G-Eazy, “is a hopeless romantic,” says a source, adding that the 39-year-old met the divorced dad of three on one of his Louisiana Bayou tours in 2019.

“Lana doesn’t do things the conventional way and Jeremy is unlike anyone she’s ever dated,” says the source. “She likes his ruggedness and sense of adventure. And Jeremy treats her like a princess.”

Lana’s dad, Robert Grant, walked her down the aisle at the Louisiana bayou where the pair met. Says the insider, “Her family have seen how happy she is and everyone wishes them the best.”