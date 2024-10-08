Lana Del Rey’s Husband Jeremy Dufrene ‘Unlike Anyone’ She’s Dated and ‘Treats Her Like a Princess’
They sure did! Lana Del Rey has married gator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, just a month after debuting the unlikely romance.
The “Summertime Sadness” singer, who’s dated a string of men in the entertainment industry, including Salem frontman Jack Donoghue and rapper G-Eazy, “is a hopeless romantic,” says a source, adding that the 39-year-old met the divorced dad of three on one of his Louisiana Bayou tours in 2019.
“Lana doesn’t do things the conventional way and Jeremy is unlike anyone she’s ever dated,” says the source. “She likes his ruggedness and sense of adventure. And Jeremy treats her like a princess.”
Lana’s dad, Robert Grant, walked her down the aisle at the Louisiana bayou where the pair met. Says the insider, “Her family have seen how happy she is and everyone wishes them the best.”
Deal of the DayThese ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Life & Style does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.