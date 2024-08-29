No summertime sadness here! Lana Del Rey reportedly is romancing a Louisiana alligator tour boat captain she’s known since 2019.

Lana, 39, was caught holding hands with Jeremy Dufrene as they entered a tent backstage at England’s Leeds Festival on Sunday, August 25. The “Young & Beautiful” singer performed at the event, where a fan took a video of the pair and shared it on TikTok.

After the show, Lana and Jeremy were spotted shopping at London’s famed Harrods store and had dinner at a local pub.

Jeremy works at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, Louisiana. He takes visitors on airboat tours in the swamps of Bayou des Allemands, where people get up close with massive alligators, as seen in photos on his Facebook page.

The duo has known each other since 2019, when Lana posted several Instagram photos with Jeremy after taking one of his boat tours.

She also shared a Facebook post alongside her possible beau on March 22, 2019, writing, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x,” next to a photo of the pair as she held the throttle on his vessel.

Lana included additional pictures alongside her friends as they took the swamp tour through the bayou. She added a photo of the airboat company’s sign outside of their business headquarters to show where she was.

The Louisiana native is a father of two, as he’s shared photos hunting with daughters on his Facebook page.

When Lana met Jeremy in 2019, she was single. Later that year, she started a relationship with cop and Live PD analyst Sean “Sticks” Larkin. They were spotted strolling together in New York’s Central Park in September 2019. One month later, Lana confirmed their romance in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

After seeing photos of the couple taken in Central Park popping up online, the Grammy winner joked, “I would’ve worn something different,” if she knew fans would be seeing pictures of their date.

Lana was shocked that her romance with Sean got so much attention, saying, “It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem,” seemingly referring to Scottish singer-songwriter Barrie-James O’Neill, whom she dated from 2011 through 2014.

The “West Coast” songstress told the publication of her boyfriend at the time, “He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

While Lana and Sean made their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammys event in January 2020, they split several months later.

“Right now, we’re just friends. We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now,” Sean told The New York Times in a March 2020 profile.

Lana went on to date musician Clayton Johnson starting in August 2020. He made their romance Instagram official in February 2021, but the couple later went their separate ways.

The “Cinnamon Girl” singer was last linked to musician Jack Donoghue from the band Salem starting in early 2022. Jack seemingly made their romance Instagram official with a photo of the pair in front of Chicago’s Cook County Jail in July 2022, captioning the snapshot, “Family visit.”