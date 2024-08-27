The incredible shrinking woman! Lana Del Rey flaunted her noticeable weight loss while performing at the Leeds Festival in England on Sunday, August 25, after revealing she’s been working out at pal Taylor Swift‘s go-to gym

The “Summertime Sadness” singer, 39, wore a white mini dress with spaghetti straps for the occasion, which showed off her toned legs and arms.

Lana’s weight has been dropping throughout the summer, and some fans accused her of taking Ozempic to achieve her new figure.

The Manhattan, New York, native, shared a mirror selfie on July 3, where she wore a figure-hugging blue T-shirt and jeans. It showcased her tiny waist and generated controversial comments.

“Ozempic be hitting hard lately,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Girl should really stop using Ozempic.” A user called Lana an “Ozempic patient,” while another commented, “OH OH OHHH OZEMPIC.”

The “West Coast” singer first started getting Ozempic comments following her April Coachella headlining performance and slimmed down even more in the months that followed.

However, Lana showed she was putting in the work when it came to hitting the gym. She appeared in a May 22 Instagram post on West Hollywood’s Dogpound gym, along with her personal trainer and gym co-owner Kirk Myers.

“A little #WCW with @honeymoon who knows a thing or 2 about summer … which is approaching FAST. Meanwhile @kirkmyersfitness just getting a quick lift in,” the caption of a photo showing Lana in black workout gear atop Kirk’s shoulders read.

Fans flooded the comments wanting to know Lana’s fitness secrets, with one asking, “Drop the Lana routine,” and another telling the gym and the songwriter, “You guys should drop a workout routine or a video.”

The “Young and Beautiful” songstress’ close pal and collaborator Taylor Swift is a massive fan of Dogpound and also trains with Kirk.

Taylor, 34, and boyfriend Travis Kelce hit up the Dogpound’s West Hollywood location on March 25, reportedly shutting down the gym for a two-hour training session that reportedly left other members unable to use the facility.

The establishment clarified what happened to TMZ, telling the outlet, “Dogpound is a by-appointment establishment. We value members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for two hours. The narrative running in the media does not accurately reflect circumstances. We respect the privacy of our clients.”

The following month, Kirk revealed in an interview with Vogue he was the man behind Taylor’s intense workout plan. “Her work ethic is just incredible,” he told the publication. “I’m ready to be known as ‘Taylor Swift’s trainer.’ I don’t think there’s a cooler title out there.”

As far as the “Karma” singer’s routine, he revealed, “It’s really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her.”

“We approached her training for the Eras tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an ‘off-season’ when she wasn’t touring and ‘in-season’ when she was. When she’s not touring, we’re in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day,” Kirk revealed.

“Taylor trained during the entire tour. We would average two times a week. In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics,” Kirk continued. “If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to gym. That’s Taylor.”