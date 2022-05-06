Setting the record straight! Larsa Pippen revealed that she is “really good friends” with Scott Disick.

“Whenever he’s here [in Miami], he calls me and we always meet up for lunch,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, told Page Six on Thursday, May 5, about her connection with the Talentless founder, 38.

In April, the two TV personalities were spotted chatting poolside at Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Fans quickly speculated if the reunion was romantic or just a friendly meetup.

“We’re just really good friends. We’ve been friends for a long time,” the Bravo star explained.

Earlier that month, Scott was seen holding hands with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson and the two attended The Kardashians Hulu premiere hand-in-hand on April 7, so his rendezvous with the former NBA wife raised eyebrows.

Larsa was once part of the Kardashian’s inner circle and had the closest relationship with Kim Kardashian. However, she had a falling out with the family in July 2020 and they unfollowed her on Instagram.

During the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, the mother of four touched on her fallout with the Kar-Jenner clan.

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship,” she said. “I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened,” Larsa continued. “I was best friends with Kim, and I love her, and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle.”

Although the entrepreneur is estranged from the family, she still praises her former friends. Larsa even commented on Kim’s iconic 2022 Met Gala look saying the KKW founder looked “so good.”

The SKIMS founder wore Marilyn Monroe’s preserved 1962 dress she wore when singing “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy while making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In January 2022, Larsa revealed to E!’s Daily Pop if she had bad blood with Kim or not, claiming they were in a “really good place.”