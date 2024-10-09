LIB’s Marissa Didn’t Pick Ramses Due to His Zodiac Signs

Fans saw Love Is Blind season 7 star Marissa George go nuts when she found out that her fiancé Ramses Prashad was a “Cancer/Leo/Leo,” but she clarified that isn’t the sole reason she said “yes” to his proposal in the pods.

“I’m here to give you the tea, a little bit,” Marissa, 32, said in a TikTok video she posted on Tuesday, October 8. “One, ya’ll f–king know I did not pick Ramses because he’s a Cancer/Leo/Leo. There’s just no way that that was the case. I know that’s how it was portrayed and maybe how you perceived it based on how it was portrayed, but I always hope that people will watch the show and remember that we spend countless and countless hours talking to our partners.”

Marissa said that she was simply “acting silly” about finding out her Love Is Blind match was a Cancer/Leo/Leo and that she was just a “giddy teenager falling in love.”

The lawyer continued, “We’re talking about things beyond, ‘Are you a Cancer/Leo/Leo?’ or ‘Are you a great handyman?’ We’re talking about our life goals, our past traumas, our morals, our values. We are talking about a lot of things that you just can’t show, unfortunately.”

Marissa went on to ask that viewers “keep that in mind” for the new episodes that dropped on Wednesday, October 9, because “it’s not always what it seems.”

She also opened up about why she ultimately chose Ramses, 35, over her other connection, Bohdan Olinares.

“I obviously had a great connection with Bohdan, but Bohdan and I’s connection was not romantic,” Marissa explained. “I felt very comfortable with Bohdan, but as far as emotionally safe and secure, that came with Ramses. That’s just that.”

Audiences saw Marissa connect with both Bohdan, 36, and Ramses during her time in the Love Is Blind pods. She and Bohdan bonded over their shared experiences in the military, as well as their love for fantasy books like Harry Potter. When she broke off her relationship with Bohdan, he took the breakup well and told Marissa he wished her the best. He later told cameras that he was happy with his time on the show, even if it didn’t end in a proposal.

Marissa and Ramses seemed to be well on their way to happily ever after while they vacationed in Cabo San Lucas after leaving the pods, but their return to real life came with a few bumps in the road. Ramses was very outspoken against the military, and while Marissa understood his view of things, she also admitted that her time in the Navy held a very special place in her heart.

The couple also ran into an issue when it came to birth control. Marissa and Ramses both agreed they didn’t want to have children immediately, but she explained that she didn’t want to go on birth control. Ramses, on the other hand, wasn’t thrilled with the idea of having “condom sex” until they were ready to become parents because it wasn’t “really enjoyable.”

Fans will have to wait to see how Marissa and Ramses’ relationship plays out in the upcoming episodes of Love Is Blind. The next set of episodes premiere on October 16 on Netflix.