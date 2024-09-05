Grammy winner Lizzo became a heroine with her body positivity messaging – but now the plus-sized artist is singing a different tune after a major weight loss.

A music industry source exclusively tells Life & Style that Lizzo, 36, who was openly proud of being obese, has shed more than 60 pounds from her 5-foot-10 frame. After once tipping the scales at 308 pounds, she’s now said to be down to a relatively svelte 240 pounds.

The world took notice of the People’s Choice Award winner when she showed off her slimmer frame in a one-piece bathing suit during a recent trip to Bali.

In March, the “Truth Hurts” singer – real name Melissa Jefferson – admitted she was tired of “being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”

Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

The “Good as Hell” singer has apparently had a change of heart since embracing her fuller figure. In January 2022, Lizzo danced around wearing a brown bodysuit and tights, crowing about gaining weight and looking good.

She’s long preached how people shouldn’t be ashamed of their bodies, including “girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap … you know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.” But after dropping so much weight, she’s started using terms like “body neutrality.”

“I’m taking some time every day to put love into my body,” Lizzo told the New York Times in March 2024. “There’s never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates.”

In 2023, Lizzo was slammed by her own backup dancers, who accused her of being a hypocrite for bullying, harassing and even fat shaming them. Lizzo has denied the allegations.

She’s ducked out of the spotlight for a year and now told the NYT, “I’ve been methodical about losing weight very slowly.”

Lizzo is also pushing a new swimsuit collection for her body-shaping brand Yitty. The insider scoffed, “There’s a lot of contradictions going on here.”

The Detroit, Michigan, native has been on an extended vacation in Bali since August 25. Since she’s been on the South Pacific island, Lizzo has posted numerous Instagram photos and videos wearing tiny bikinis and revealing one-pieces. She’s even modeled new Yitty sports bra and legging combos from her balcony in the jungle.

Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

In one post, some fans cheered on Lizzo’s noticeable weight loss. One person wrote, “Lizzo you look GOOD … share the secret with us,” while another user added, “Girl you are looking fit!!!!!”

The “Jerome” songstress has been open about how hard she works in the gym. Before leaving for her vacation, Lizzo shared an August 11 Instagram video using various weight machines while working up a sweat.

“If you’re reading this … remember you can do ANYTHING you put your mind to! Stay focused, you got this,” she wrote in the caption along with a flexing muscle emoji.

“I think she only wants to prove we’re able to live a healthier life and LOOK HEALTHY without any medical or surgery procedures, this is the raw and realistic side of weight loss,” one follower commented, while another cheered, “She lookin’ damn good to me! Go ahead girl. I know she feels great, you can see it in that glowing skin.”

However, other fans missed her curvier figure. One person told the musician, “OK that’s enough Lizzo please don’t lose to much,” while another mourned, “Nooo I liked her weight, it’s what made her Lizzo!!!!”