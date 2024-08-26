Lizzo Flaunts Curves in Black Bikini in Bali During 'Gap Year'

Lizzo is living her best life in Bali! The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker showed off her curves in a series of bikini photos from her Indonesia vacation as she announced her plans to take a “gap year.”

Lizzo, 36, looked ~good as hell~ in a black cropped rash guard with short sleeves and a zipper on the front, as seen in a carousel of photos shared on her Instagram on August 24. She paired the top with high-cut bikini bottoms that tied on the sides and put her backside on full display. The Grammy winner completed her look with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

In the first photo, Lizzo turned around and looked back at the camera, while the second snap showed the singer sipping on wine in a pool. The third photo was a selfie in the water, with Lizzo holding her arm out and giving duck lips to the camera. Finally, she posed with her empty wine glass in one hand and adjusted her sunnies with the other.

“Bitch I’m in Bali! What should I do???” the “About Damn Time” songstress wrote in the caption.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, then shared an Instagram Reel in which she flaunted her curves from different angles while rocking the swimwear.

“Unfortunately, I’ll be posting way too many bikini pics,” she captioned the post.

Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo returned to the social media platform on Sunday, August 25, with another Reel, this time wearing a black one-piece with her hair tied up in a bun. She walked out onto a balcony in the pouring rain, looking up at the sky as she threw her hands into the air.

“I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace,” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

However, the rapper is also keeping up with her fitness journey in Bali, as she took to her Instagram Story with a video of herself jumping rope during the trip. Lizzo wore a tight black jumpsuit for the sweat session.

Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo gave fans an update on her weight loss progress in mid-August, sharing a before-and-after video of herself working out in the gym. “If you’re reading this … remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this,” she wrote in the caption.

The Michigan native struggled with her mental health after three former tour dancers accused her of sexual harassment and creating a toxic workplace in an August 2023 lawsuit. Lizzo claimed that the allegations were false, but the dancers doubled down on their claims. The lawsuit was put on hold in March, pending appeals.

Celebrity Crossword 25 Crosswords Play now

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram in March. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s–t. I QUIT.”

Lizzo later clarified that she wasn’t quitting music, but quitting “giving any negative energy attention.”

In May, Lizzo revealed that her mental health had improved.

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months,” she wrote on Instagram. “The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win.”