She just took a DNA test and you guessed it, Lizzo is 100 percent that bitch. Besides being super talented, the singer exudes confidence, and that can definitely be seen in her sense of her style.

Whether she’s rockin’ jeans or booty shorts, there’s nothing the brunette beauty doesn’t look good in. Additionally, we have to applaud her bold outfit choices.

Lizzo’s energy and positive attitude have a big impact on her fashion. She wears what she wants and doesn’t mind what the haters say. In fact, she’s been known to gracefully clap back at them, giving the trolls a piece of her mind.

Someone once tweeted about the “Juice” artist, “Lizzo is popular because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are.”

Of course, the Grammy-winning artist had the best response. “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she replied. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth and look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.” Yes, queen!

Though Lizzo is confident AF, she actually faced challenges loving herself when she was younger. However, she had a turning point during her late 20s. Channeling those feelings into her music also had an impact on her journey to self-love. “I wrote ‘My Skin’ when I was 26, so at that point, I had already gotten to a place where I’m confronting myself and I’m happy with it,” she told Rolling Stone about the 2015 record.

The intro to the song includes a very powerful message that many may find relatable. “Learning to love yourself and learning to love your body is a whole journey that I feel like every person, but more specifically, women, have to go through,” she said. “So, I feel like doing this is a good way to kinda break through and kinda seal the last chapter of the ‘learning to love’ and just loving.” Preach, girl!

