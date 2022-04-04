Lizzo has always been a symbol of body positivity, but the singer has become a huge fan of shapewear to the degree that she’s started her own brand! She’s showing off her favorite styles of nude hued underwear in a new video, sharing how the sculptwear has helped “cure” her “insecurities.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 33, shared an April 3 Instagram video giving fans a closeup shot of her bra and undies, even turning around to give a twerk of her butt to the camera. In the caption, Lizzo gushed over her “Nearly Naked” collection from her brand, Yitty, “This panty and bra combo is my DREAM. Easy to put on but still like a second skin!”

Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

In a second video, Lizzo wore the bra and panty combo to show how she has the confidence to pose from all angles now. “I used to be so … I would take my pictures like this,” she said, standing at a side angle that hid some of her famous curves. “But now bitch, you’re gonna get all of this,” she proclaimed, putting her hands above her head and flaunting her butt. She even bent down to give a full twerking motion to the camera.

The singer — whose real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson — wrote in the caption, “POV: My insecurities being cured by @yitty in real time.”

Courtesy of Lizzo/Instagram

The “Good as Hell” songstress wasn’t always so enamored with how she looked nearly naked. “You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself. And I learned to love it. And now it’s the thing everybody can’t stop talking about … Be you. Do you. Don’t let anybody steal your joy,” she told CBS This Morning in December 2019.

Lizzo’s shapewear venture comes after several years of flaunting her nude or bikini-clad body via social media photos since rocketing to stardom. She told Essence in December 2020 that she wanted to “normalize” bodies that looked like hers, revealing, “I’m doing this for myself. I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I think it’s beautiful.”