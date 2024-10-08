Love Island USA season 6 star Hannah Smith was arrested at a concert in Atlanta on September 30 for obstruction and terroristic threats, Life & Style confirmed. The reality star’s arrest came after she allegedly threatened a police officer multiple times and attempted to hit them, TMZ reported.

Hannah, 26, was arrested at the concert venue in Atlanta, Georgia, and charged with felony willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, as well as felony terroristic threats and acts, according to online records viewed by Life & Style on Tuesday, October 8. She was released on an $8,000 bond on October 1.

Hannah was allegedly escorted out of the concert venue for being disorderly, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. A police officer who was on the scene at the time attempted to take the Love Island alum to an Uber, but she allegedly tried to punch the officer with a closed fist, the outlet reported.

The officer claimed that Hannah was handcuffed and tried to kick them several times. She was then placed under arrest and driven to jail in the officer’s vehicle. However, the officer claimed that Hannah allegedly repeatedly threatened to kill the cop, as well as the cop’s sister.

Hannah has continued to post on social media following the incident, but she has not spoken out about her arrest. The North Carolina native shared several photos of herself in a little black dress on Instagram on October 2 and simply added black heart emojis in the caption. Days later, Hannah shared snaps of herself modeling pink lingerie.

Over on TikTok, Hannah also shared a “random photo dump” on Monday, October 7, as well as a video asking for recommendations on places to go for her birthday. The comments on her social media posts have been limited, although it’s unclear if they were set this way before her arrest.

Hannah Smith/Instagram

The bottle server is most known for appearing on the latest season of Love Island USA, which ran from June 11 to August 19. Hannah entered the villa on the first day and coupled up with Kendall Washington. However, she became single again on day 8 when Kendall, 27, was taken by newcomer Nicole Jacky. Hannah was eliminated on Day 10.

“I’m actually very happy that me and Kendall did end up getting to meet each other and being paired up with each other because we had so much in common,” Hannah told Today in June. “With me and him, we were just like the goofy couple in the villa. We had so much fun and I really got to know him. And I can honestly say Kendall is a great guy. He is so genuine. Even though we didn’t end up together and our connection didn’t last as long as I wanted it to, I have nothing bad to say about him.”

Though Hannah didn’t make any lasting connections on Love Island USA, she revealed that the show helped her gain a new perspective.

“Before, in the real world, I was not comfortable with being vulnerable, telling people about myself,” she explained. “But now I’m definitely ready to meet someone and be vulnerable, and hopefully I do get into a relationship.”