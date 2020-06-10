Mackenzie Ziegler Gives Her Room an ‘Upgrade’ and It Looks Super Chic

So cute! Mackenzie Ziegler gave fans a mini room tour after upgrading her decor, and it’s clear she has good taste.

“Upgrade,” she captioned the clip shared on Tuesday, June 9. The 16-year-old’s space has a cool wall full of posters featuring cartoons like Johnny Bravo and the Powerpuff Girls and celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

It looks like Kenzie is doing a good job keeping herself distracted from her recent breakup with ex-boyfriend Isaak Presley. “I’ve been seeing a lot of comments asking if Isaak and I are together, just because right now we are not together,” she confirmed during an Instagram Live in early May.

The pair began dating in August 2019 and experienced their fair share of ups and downs during their relationship. In March, the Fuller House star, 17, was accused of cheating on Kenzie, which they both denied.

According to the Dance Moms alum, that had nothing to do with their split. “He didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything, we’re just both not [in a] good mental state right now,” she added. “We just decided to be friends right now. It’s super hard because I love him a lot. I hope it’ll get better and that we’re both going to be OK but we can’t be together right now.”

These days, the pro dancer seems to be spending quality time with her older sister, Maddie Ziegler. Kenzie and Maddie have been in the spotlight since their debut on season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011. At the time, they were 8 and 7 years old. Fans watched them grow up until they both left the show in 2016.

Recently, the siblings responded to backlash after their fans claimed they’ve “changed” since their early fame days. However, they ensured that’s a natural part of getting older.

“Literally, we have not changed as people,” Maddie, 17, said in a video that was shared by a fan Tik Tok account on May 17. “The only thing that’s different is that we’re growing up, and we’re starting to look older and more mature and so we’re not going to be taking ‘as cutesy’ photos.”