Time to move on. Mackenzie Ziegler finally addressed her breakup from ex-boyfriend Isaak Presley during an emotional Instagram Live. The pair, who began dating in August 2019, first sparked split rumors after fans noticed their dwindling exchanges and posts about each other on social media.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of comments asking if Isaak and I are together, just because right now we are not together,” Mackenzie, 15, began, adding that she “had to act like” they were fine because she didn’t want her followers to “hate on him” as they have in the past. Before finally calling it quits, Isaak was accused of cheating on the Dance Moms alum in March.

However, Kenzie assured that had nothing to do with their decision. “He didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything, we’re just both not [in a] good mental state right now,” she expressed. “We just decided to be friends right now. It’s super hard because I love him a lot. I hope it’ll get better and that we’re both going to be OK but we can’t be together right now.”

Isaak, 17, who also has a large social media following, opened up about their split on YouTube. “I have nothing but love for Kenz and everything she’s done. I have not one negative thing to say. I don’t want you guys to think that,” the actor said in a video titled, “Explaining Why Kenzie & I Broke Up.”

“Sometimes, when people break up, it doesn’t really have to do with whether they had bad blood, it’s just sometimes timing doesn’t work out, or you know, it’s just something that’s not really in the control of both sides,” he continued, before shutting down any cheating allegations made against him.

“I did not cheat on Kenz. You guys aren’t in our personal lives, so what you guys see is only a certain layer of reality,” Isaak told viewers. “It’s just something that you’re seeing, but you don’t know the full story behind it. I haven’t ever addressed the situation because it’s beneath me, and the only people that mattered to know the truth was Kenz and [me], it’s our relationship.”

Since reflecting on their split, both Mackenzie and Isaak have seemingly resumed their everyday lives — including spending time with family and friends during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s hoping they stay friends!

