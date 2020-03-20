If you’re a Dance Moms fan, you’ve probably seen Mackenzie Ziegler grow up right in front of your eyes. Now, she’s basically a young adult who’s in love. The 15-year-old is currently dating teen actor Isaak Presley.

While the dancer and the Fuller House alum only began dating in the summer of 2019, they seem to be crazy about each other. Just look at how often they gush about each other on social media — it’s adorable!

