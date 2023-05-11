With so many celebrities rumored to be taking Ozempic to lose weight, June “Mama June” Shannon has shared her thoughts on the drug and whether or not she’d use it to drop additional pounds.

“I don’t want to try Ozempic because, honestly, I’ve heard about so many bad side effects,” June, 43, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Thursday, May 11.

“It is using a drug that isn’t really prescribed to do that. They’re using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss,” the From Not to Hot star continued about the semaglutide.

As a recovering drug addict, June said she would feel uncomfortable taking the once a week injectable. “No offense to people out there that are doing it, but it’s just not for me. I want to stay clean. I’m not judging anyone but it’s not for me.” The TLC star is currently three years sober after completing a rehab stint in February 2020.

When it comes to her current weight, June revealed where she’s at. “I’ve only put on back on 100 pounds and I was actually putting back on that weight before I got sober. I’ve literally been at 241 pounds for almost two years, God pretty much wants me where I’m at right now.”

“Eventually in your weight loss journey, you hit a sort of plateau and I’ve plateaued at 241. I don’t drink soda, I don’t drink tea, I don’t snack like I used to and all that. I don’t move on the scale now, front or back,” she continued.

A number of high profile celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic with dramatic results.

Tesla founder Elon Musk lost 30 pounds through its use. In a November 2022 tweet when asked by a fan what his weight loss secret was, the Twitter owner responded, “Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy plus no tasty food near me.” Ozempic and Wegovy are the same semaglutide medication, but the latter is available in higher doses.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania credited Ozempic for her weight loss and newly slimmed down figure during an April 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Dolores told host Andy Cohen that she’d been taking the semaglutide for the past “six weeks,” and said that “not one” of her costars isn’t also using Ozempic to lose weight. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” she quipped.