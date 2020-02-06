It looks like Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, have a name in mind for their baby boy, who’s expected to arrive in the spring. However, they’re keeping it to themselves — for now.

It all started when a fan asked the 29-year-old singer if she’s picked “baby Hurd’s name? any hints?” Maren replied on Twitter, “We did months ago but I’ll never telllllll.” Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to find out considering she’s expected to give birth next month!

Twitter

The “In the Middle” artist announced the exciting news of baby No. 1 in October 2019. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” Maren captioned a photo on Instagram at the time. Shortly after, her hubby did the same. “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020!” the musician wrote on his IG post. “Look at her … cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life …”

Days later, the couple revealed their baby boy is expected to be an Aries, just like his mama. However, the two most likely won’t have the same birth month. While they may possibly share the same astrological sign, their bundle of joy is set to arrive in March, while Maren’s birthday is April 10. Close enough!

The future parents of one share the same sense of humor. During the Twitter Q&A, her hubby jokingly asked if he’s the father, to which Maren replied, “God, I hope so.” The pair got married in March 2018 — after three years together. Part of why they have a great bond has to do with the fact that they have a strong foundation. “We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable,” Maren told People in 2017.

god I hope so. https://t.co/BvjcbPGKGg — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 6, 2020

Days prior to saying “I do,” Maren gushed about her now-hubby and expressed how excited she was about their big day. “Writing vows, feeling sentimental AF and dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days,” she wrote on IG at the time. Maren and Ryan have been going strong since!