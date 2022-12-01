Home for the holidays! As the Queen of Christmas, it’s only fitting that Mariah Carey went all out while decorating her scenic penthouse apartment in New York City with festive decor.

Mariah teamed up with Booking.com in December 2022 to host Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience, which includes a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel, a cocktail hour and Christmas card photoshoot at Mariah’s gorgeous penthouse apartment, tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All” concert at Madison Square Garden, and much more.

“For one night only, you could be sipping cocktails at my NYC home and hanging stockings in your very own lavish room at The Plaza,” she captioned an Instagram video at the time, which featured the Queen of Christmas herself inviting the camera into her apartment.

The travel site and the Long Island native shared photos from her rooftop terrace and the “Moroccan Room” of her penthouse, which was all adorned in Christmas lights, a tree and ornaments. The main room featured two French doors that lead outside to the terrace, which overlooks the Manhattan skyline.

Mariah’s rooftop features a wooden table, perfect for evening dinners or sunrise breakfasts. There are also various couches that sit against the brick walls in addition to a cozy fire pit on the roof. But the holiday queen’s terrace wouldn’t be complete during the winter without the small evergreen trees that surround the space.

Just one month prior to her Booking.com partnership, Mariah gave her followers a glimpse at her annual at-home holiday tradition during a November 2022 interview with USA Today.

“When I’m not on stage and I’m in holiday mode, there are rules that I set,” she began. “I don’t care who it is — the kids, if I have guests, whatever — nobody is allowed to play or watch anything other than a Christmas-related thing. If I wake up in the middle of the night and walk into the living room, and the music isn’t playing and the lights aren’t on, I just can’t handle it.”

The “All I Want for Christmas” artist shares her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Since she began dating her boyfriend, dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka in the fall of 2016, the couple and her children have been seen in public together enjoying time in the Big Apple.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Mariah’s beautifully decorated and scenic penthouse.