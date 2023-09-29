Written in partnership with Mars, Inc.

It’s a hard truth that more than six million pets enter U.S. shelters each year.1 Even as interest in pet adoption has risen, the number of stray pets arriving at shelters has increased 26% since 2021.2

For 15 years, through its annual Pet Adoption Weekend, Mars has raised awareness for the need for pet adoption to help get these beloved shelter pets to their furever homes. In celebration of this achievement, and to continue to support cats and dogs throughout the country, Mars and its family of Petcare brands including ROYAL CANIN® and Camp Bow Wow®, will cover up to a maximum of $100,000 in cat and dog adoption fees at partner shelter locations in 15 cities for its 15th Annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend. PEDIGREE Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping dogs in need find forever homes, will also cover up to a maximum of $50,000 in dog adoption fees in select Mars Pet Adoption Weekend markets.

To further help pets and pet parents start off on the right paw, each adopted pet in select shelters during the annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend (Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1) will go home with a robust welcome kit including a variety of Mars Petcare and Royal Canin products, including PEDIGREE® dog food, IAMS™ cat food, ROYAL CANIN® kitten and puppy food, and TEMPTATIONS™ cat treats to try, veterinary and accessory coupons and toys to play with together to help build a strong bond.

This annual charitable initiative softens the financial load for adoptees and provides relief for our valuable animal shelters across the country, especially as shelters continue to struggle with overcrowding and resource constraints.

Get Involved For Pet Adoption Weekend

For 15 years, Mars and its family of pet care and veterinary health brands including PEDIGREE®, IAMS™, ROYAL CANIN®, Camp Bow Wow®, Banfield Pet Hospital® and VCA Animals Hospitals, along with its snacking and food brands, have come together for Mars Pet Adoption Weekend to support animal shelters and raise awareness for pet adoption. Seventeen shelters are participating in 15 cities, including:

Bentonville, AR : Best Friends Pet Resource Center in NW Arkansas

: Best Friends Pet Resource Center in NW Arkansas Chicago, IL : PAWS Chicago

: PAWS Chicago Denver, CO : MaxFund Animal Adoption Center

: MaxFund Animal Adoption Center Honolulu, HI : Hawaiian Humane

: Hawaiian Humane Kansas City, MO : KC Pet Project

: KC Pet Project Las Vegas, NV : The Animal Foundation

: The Animal Foundation Los Angeles, CA : Los Angeles Animal Services

: Los Angeles Animal Services McLean, VA : Wolf Trap Animal Rescue

: Wolf Trap Animal Rescue Nashville, TN : Metro Animal Care and Control, Nashville Humane Association and Williamson County Animal Center

: Metro Animal Care and Control, Nashville Humane Association and Williamson County Animal Center Newark, NJ : St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center

: St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center Phoenix, AZ : Arizona Humane Society

: Arizona Humane Society Louis, MO : City of St. Charles Animal Shelter

: City of St. Charles Animal Shelter Tampa, FL : Humane Society of Tampa Bay

: Humane Society of Tampa Bay Vancouver, WA : Humane Society for Southwest Washington

: Humane Society for Southwest Washington Washington, DC: Humane Rescue Alliance

Supporters and aspiring pet parents can learn more about the 15th Annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend or find the nearest participating shelter at BetterCitiesforPets.com and learn how to help end pet homelessness today.

While Mars Petcare encourages communities to participate in the 15th Annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend, supporting pets is a year-round need. Please consider volunteering, adopting, or fostering at a shelter near you.