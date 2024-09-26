Buffalo’s debut performance on season 12 of The Masked Singer left everyone in awe, especially since there was a major twist in episode 1.

Clues About Buffalo’s Identity on ‘The Masked Singer’

When Buffalo first walked out onto the stage, judge Robin Thicke immediately said that he “moves like an athlete.”

In the clue package in episode 1, Buffalo said he was raised in the grasslands, sleeping in roach-filled beds at night and practicing at bus stops by day. He said he had a big break at a cattle call.

A slot machine then showed pictures of late actress Betty White and Wheel of Fortune‘s Vanna White, leaving the judges scratching their heads.

Buffalo said that he made it to the Walk of Fame after starring in two of the biggest sitcoms of all time. He was holding a roll of film in the clue package. The masked character then said he hit the jackpot and couldn’t have done it alone.

Buffalo performed “I Just Died in Your Arms” by Cutting Crew in the first episode. However, it turns out, Buffalo is more than one person. Two more Buffalos appeared on stage, signaling that it was a boy band of sorts competing together. It became obvious very quickly that the folks behind the masks have singing experience, due to their harmonies and overall stage presence.

Michael Becker / FOX

Who Is Buffalo’s ‘Masked Singer’ Ambassador?

This season, each contestant has a Masked Singer Ambassador, someone who has been on the show before that they are close to. Buffalo’s Masked Singer Ambassador is boybander Nick Lachey, who won season 5 as Piglet.

Nick said that Buffalo is the “center of attention” at his Super Bowl parties. The ambassadors will be giving each competitor a gift this season to provide another clue as to who is under the mask. Buffalo’s gift was a crown. Could this mean Buffalo is music royalty? The possibility is very likely.

Inside the Judges’ Guesses for Buffalo

Jenny McCarthy said that Buffalo gave her B2K vibes, however, group member Omarion was already on the show in season 5. But, it could be possible that the other members of the group are giving it a go in season 12.

Rita Ora suggested that Buffalo was Earth, Wind & Fire because of the white clue potentially being a nod to group member Verdine White, while Robin thinks Nick is trolling the group and could have sent the other members of 98 Degrees to come compete. He also said that it could be someone like the Jonas Brothers or a group in that age demographic.

Fan Guesses for Buffalo on ‘The Masked Singer’

Obviously, one of the most popular guesses for Buffalo is group Boyz II Men, with the Betty and Vanna clue being a nod to their iconic music video for the song “Doin’ Just Fine” in which they wore all-white outfits. The group also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, which ties into the mention of the Walk of Fame in the clue package.