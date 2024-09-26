Woodpecker wowed the Masked Singer audience with her gorgeous costume and amazing vocals in episode 1 of season 12. But the judges were rather stumped when it came to guessing which superstar is under the mask.

Clues to Woodpecker’s Identity on ‘The Masked Singer’

When Woodpecker made her debut on The Masked Singer stage in episode 1, the judges could not stop talking about her amazing black and red costume. With feathers and bling, it was clear that the person under the mask was ready to command the stage like a pro. And she did just that!

She sang a stunning rendition of “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus for her big performance.

Woodpecker held sports tape in her hand in one scene and alluded to having a connection to Beyoncé. She said she is striving to be the youngest billionaire and then held up an SAT answer sheet. At the end of the clue package, Woodpecker said, “Bring it on.”

The billionaire clue is actually very telling, because currently, at the time of publication, the world’s youngest billionaire is Livia Voigt, who is 19 years old. Is Woodpecker a teenager or someone who got their start in Hollywood at a very young age?

The clue package definitely gave off the vibe that this person could very well be a former or current child star.

Who Is Woodpecker’s ‘Masked Singer’ Ambassador?

Jennifer Lewis was Woodpecker’s Masked Singer ambassador. Jennifer previously competed on the show as Cleocatra in season 11. She said that she has known Woodpecker since the start, and said that she’s a mogul. Her gift from her Masked Singer Ambassador was a world record. The possibility of this being a young athlete is also on the table. While the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics took place in July and August, it is not super likely that any of the Olympic athletes would have competed on the show, as season 12 began filming in June.

Michael Becker/Fox

Who Are the Judges Guessing for Woodpecker on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Ken Jeong said that he thought Woodpecker could be Willow Smith. Rita Ora said that it could potentially be Cardi B or Halle Bailey, while Robin Thicke guessed Kiki Palmer or someone in the Jojo Siwa world. The judges then declared that they were stumped. But it honestly seems like Robin is on the right track with his guesses.

Inside Fans’ Best Guesses for Woodpecker

Someone on X guessed that Woodpecker was Jessie James Decker. Others guessed that it could be someone who is younger and working their way up the Hollywood ladder. Folks on Reddit believe that Woodpecker has some kind of connection to Disney. The most popular guess so far is China Anne McClain, while others believe it could be Marsai Martin.

“Ok Woodpecker sounds exactly like @MileyCyrus herself singing her own song. I think it’d be fun if an artist does the show and sings their own song to through off the judges. #TheMaskedSinger,” one person wrote on X.

Another wrote, “The #woodpeckermask is Marsai Martin #TheMaskedSinger.”