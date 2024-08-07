Matt Damon Details Friendship With Ben and Casey Affleck

Matt Damon may be known for his long standing friendship with Ben Affleck, but he is also close to the Deep Water actor’s younger brother, Casey Affleck. During a recent interview with People, Matt opened up about the trio’s “shared experience and relationship and trust and love.”

“There’s an underlying understanding of who we are,” Matt, 53, told the outlet alongside Casey, 48, in a story published on Wednesday, August 7.

Matt specifically honed in on his bond with Casey, whom he recently worked with on the recent film The Instigators. Since the men know each other so well out of the spotlight, they don’t have to tiptoe around each other while working in front of the camera.

“In our business, there’s a whole language that gets created around trying to protect people’s feelings because people’s egos are involved,” Matt continued to the outlet, adding, “[We] don’t waste any time on diplomacy, which I love.”

Later in the interview, they reflected on being young boys from Boston and Matt credited being “vulnerable” with making their dreams of being actors come true.

“Part of being an actor and putting yourself in those positions and getting rejected constantly, knowing that somebody else is living that same life and making those same sacrifices, that shared sense of experience, that’s why we would clump up and hang out together and talk about it,” Matt admitted.

While the trio has thrived in individual success, they have also made some of their best work together.

Matt, Ben, 51, and Casey all appeared in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which was written by Ben and Matt. The film, which also starred late comedian Robin Williams, won many awards – including Matt and Ben’s first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Getty

The pair’s acceptance speech at the prestigious award show is still a fan favorite as the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed boys lit up the venue with their excitement. When their names were called, Matt and Ben kissed their dates, mothers Nancy Carlsson-Paige and Christopher Anne “Chris” Boldt, before rushing to the stage.

Matt and Ben listed all of their loved ones and crew members during the speech, including Casey, who was not in attendance.

The Downsizing actor has been someone that Ben can depend on as he faces ongoing marital challenges with wife Jennifer Lopez. In May, In Touch reported that the couple was “headed for a divorce.”

Although Bennifer has yet to address the split rumors, they listed their $65 million Los Angeles home for sale in July and Ben purchased a $20 million house later that month.

Knowing that the Air actor is expressing heightened emotions while he navigates his marriage, Matt has made sure he sticks to the right path.

“Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble. The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option,” a source told In Touch on July 11. “[Jennifer Garner has] always been a calming influence on Ben. Which is why Matt’s pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids. He’s also agreed to costar with Ben in a new crime thriller called RIP. Anything to keep him from having idle time on his hands.”