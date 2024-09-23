Nothing in the world makes Michael Bublé happier than being a dad. As the singer joins The Voice season 26 as a judge, fans want to know more about the children he shares with wife Luisana Lopilato.

How Many Children Does Michael Bublé Have?

The Canada born crooner is a father of four. He and Luisana welcomed their first child, son Noah, on August 27, 2013. The couple’s second son, Elias, arrived on January 22, 2016. Daughter Vida joined the family on July 25, 2018, and she got a little sister when Luisana gave birth to daughter Cielo on August 19, 2022.

In a June 2024 post for Father’s Day, Michael shared a video montage showing photos and videos of his children. “Being their papi is the greatest gift I could ever ask for!! Happy Father’s Day to all of the amazing humans out there that we call dad,” he wrote in the caption.

Michael Bublé’s Son Noah Battled Cancer

The “Spicy Margarita” singer made the heartbreaking revelation in November 2016 that Noah, who was 3 years old at the time, was diagnosed with liver cancer. He and Luisanan announced via Facebook that Noah was “currently undergoing treatment in the U.S. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.”

“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing,” the couple added.

Noah underwent 18 months of treatment before his cancer went into remission.

How Did Michael Bublé’s Son Noah’s Cancer Battle Change the Singer?

“My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world and pulled the curtain from over my eyes,” the “Sway” artist admitted during a December 2023 appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. “I don’t think that I had context and that was the sledgehammer to my reality. And I will never be carefree again in my life. And that’s OK. It is a privilege for me to exist.”

Michael recalled a promise he made to himself while at the children’s hospital. “I remember, I closed my eyes and saying to myself, ‘If we get out of this, I am living a different life. A better life,'” he said. “I want to be kinder, I want to be more empathetic. I don’t ever want to allow that ego and false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am.”

When Did Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Get Married?

The “Feeling Good” crooner and the Argentinian actress got engaged in 2009. They married in her home country on March 31, 2011. In a 2023 Instagram post celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, Michael called marrying Luisana, “forever and always my best decision.”

Michael Bublé’s Considered Quitting Music to Become a Full Time Dad

The singer revealed he wasn’t feeling as passionate about his career as he once did during a September 2022 appearance on “That Gaby Roslin Podcast.”

“I think I’m not loving it as much. I think I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad,” Michael confessed.

“I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran’s kids and we’re just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk,” he continued, although he joked, “I’m just messing with you,” about good friend Ed’s part in his future.

While reflecting on his successful singing career, Michael explained, “I have to put myself in a mental state, where if I’m not feeling it, I have to remind myself and go, ‘Hey, this is a beautiful opportunity, Mike, to go and do this again, to enjoy this again. How lucky are you. And I have to remind myself over and over again. Like we all do … I don’t care what you do for a living, it’s easy to get in that place. But life is good.”