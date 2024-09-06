Megan Thee Stallion’s Transformation Is Savage! Then and Now Photos of the Rapper

Megan Thee Stallion became an overnight sensation when her single “Hot Girl Summer” rocketed her to stardom in 2019. Her looks before becoming famous and after her award- winning success show a major transformation to her body, hair, outfits and more.

The Houston, Texas, native took home three Grammys in 2021, solidifying her place in music history. When arriving, she took everyone’s breath away in an elegant orange Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit.

While Megan has continued to embrace red carpets in everything from sophisticated to sexy looks, her on stage costumes remain a racy part of her act, as seen in photos over the years.