So cute! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction to a surprise engagement during the 4th Endeavour Fund Awards in London on March 5 is so pure. This was one of their final U.K. events as they step away from the royal family, and they got to experience a seriously big surprise.



Veteran Danny Holland was given the Recognizing Achievement Award during the glitzy event and topped off the big night by getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on stage. This was a huge moment for the couple, and Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, looked equally excited over their love.



It was shocking when the former Suits actress and redheaded royal revealed that they were stepping down from their royal duties to work toward becoming financially independent. Although it’s a big adjustment, Queen Elizabeth ended up jumping on board to support the young couple.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the statement read, which was posted on Harry and Meghan’s joint Instagram account in January 2020. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”



The matriarch of the family acknowledged “the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny” and hopes they build a “happy and peaceful new life” together.



The pair have been spending more time in Canada as they move away from the limelight and appear to be in a great place. Meghan’s day-to-day isn’t the only thing that’s being transformed. Life & Style exclusively spoke with a fashion expert over how the California native’s style will also undergo a change.

“It’s possible Meghan will introduce more Canadian brands into her wardrobe, something she did frequently when she was first dating Harry,” Stitch Fix stylist Layne Cross predicted. The newly minted royal “exudes elegance,” but the style guru added that her fashion will “skew more casual to reflect her move.” Meghan definitely turned up the glam for her most recent event but she’s also been known to rock jeans, simple button-down shirts and boots.

We hope to see a lot more sweet moments from Meghan and Harry soon!