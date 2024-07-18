That’s a wrap! Meghan Markle has finished filming her new Netflix show, Life & Style can reveal, and the buzz is that it turned out royally well.

The lifestyle series will, in essence, be a bigger version of her blog, The Tig, and explore everything from cooking and gardening to entertaining and friendship.

“Meghan really enjoyed being back in front of the camera,” a source says of the former actress, 42. “She was totally in her element, demonstrating her skills in the kitchen and sharing tips on how to be the perfect hostess.”

As for whether fans can expect to see the Duchess of Sussex’s husband, Prince Harry, donning an apron or friends like Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer taking on the role of Meghan’s sous-chef, the source hints: “It’s very likely a famous face or two will appear on the show in some form or another.”