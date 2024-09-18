Meghan Markle is in a bit of a, well, jam. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office has denied an application for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. They explained that there was a discrepancy between the description of the “O” in the brand’s logo and the drawing, but provided the duchess, 43, with a simple solution. The real problem is the name itself. Businesses aren’t allowed to trademark geographic locations like the American Riviera, which is a nickname for Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito, California, home base. “The setbacks have put Meghan in an embarrassing spot, along with everyone else on her team,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s frustrating, to say the least. If worse comes to worse, Meghan will just have to change the American Riviera Orchard name, which is a shame because she really loved it.”